LA tour company burglarized for its ebikes twice in less than a month

The most recent incident happened around 3 a.m. on Good Friday. Surveillance footage shows the suspects throwing a brick through the glass door and walking out with three bikes.

The most recent incident happened around 3 a.m. on Good Friday. Surveillance footage shows the suspects throwing a brick through the glass door and walking out with three bikes.

The most recent incident happened around 3 a.m. on Good Friday. Surveillance footage shows the suspects throwing a brick through the glass door and walking out with three bikes.

The most recent incident happened around 3 a.m. on Good Friday. Surveillance footage shows the suspects throwing a brick through the glass door and walking out with three bikes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles tour agency is boosting its security measures after their building was burglarized multiple times.

According to the owner of Another Side of Los Angeles Tours, there have been two break-ins at the business on La Cienega and Olympic boulevards in less than a month.

The most recent incident happened around 3 a.m. on Good Friday. Surveillance footage shows the suspects throwing a brick through the glass door and walking out with three electric bikes.

"This was my Good Friday welcome," said owner Kenneth Lippman. "It's devastating to me, because not only are we being impacted by the tourism dropoff due to the fires ... Nobody really knows the story that L.A. is open again for business."

The company is known for its ebike tours, and Lippman said each bike costs anywhere between $600 to $1,000.

"They're not cheap to replace, unfortunately," he said.

A similar incident happened on March 21 around 1 a.m. when someone shattered the door and stole a single bike.

Lippman has since installed security gates and is hoping the Los Angeles Police Department will increase its police presence.

"I'm just panicking like any small business owner would to try to create awareness and see if I can get the police to patrol the area more often, especially between midnight and 5 a.m. when this is all happening," he said.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to contact police.