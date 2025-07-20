Mayor Karen Bass answers your questions on Eyewitness Newsmakers

Mayor Karen Bass recently sat down with ABC7's Marc Brown to answer your questions on several top topics for L.A., including the recent immigration raids and homelessness.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Between immigration raids and rebuilding from the January wildfires, 2025 has been both demanding and devastating.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass recently sat down with our Marc Brown to answer your questions about permitting in Pacific Palisades, her worries about the city's economy if the Department of Homeland Security detentions continue, homelessness, preparing for the World Cup and more.

When it comes to the raids, Bass said she was happy a temporary restraining order was put in place.

"We're waiting to see what's going to happen in the appeal process," she said. "I am hoping, moving forward, that this page we can actually turn and that we won't see unmasked men jumping out of cars, pulling rifles on people and snatching them off the street."

She also discussed how thousands of immigrants are now afraid to leave their homes, which is having a significant impact on L.A.'s economy. The mayor applauded the speed with which debris has been removed from Pacific Palisades after January's fire, as well as the restoration of water and power.

In some cases, she said, they're about six months to a year ahead of schedule, compared to other devastating fires in California.

The city is trying to expedite the permitting process, including the use of artificial intelligence to help applicants before paperwork is submitted.

As for homelessness and crime, Bass is encouraged by positive downward signs, but acknowledged more needs to be done.

Meantime, with the World Cup now one year away, Bass is putting out the call for anyone to help prepare.

"We're calling on Angelenos to participate in 'Shine L.A.' That's an opportunity to get neighbors mobilized, the spirit going, ready to welcome the world," she said. "We want to get the city ready, so we're doing beautification projects once a month."

To hear the mayor's entire comments on these topics and to hear her answer questions sent directly from viewers, hit play in the video player above.

