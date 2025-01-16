Marina del Rey veterinarian offers refuge to pets impacted by LA County fires

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- Fires in Los Angeles County have forced thousands to evacuate and have destroyed over 12,000 structures. In the wake of the destruction and displacement, Dr. Annie Harvilicz, a veterinarian and founder of Animal Wellness Centers in Marina del Rey, is doing all she can to help the pets of people who have been impacted.

When the fires broke out, Harvilicz took to social media to offer her "empty old vet hospital" as a refuge for displaced pets -- as well as a spot to pick up free supplies for pets in need.

"The plan is to make it look kind of like a pet store where you can just pull up, come in, get anything you need for your pet and walk out," said Harvilicz.

In addition to offering free pet supplies, Harvilicz has taken in animals from rescues and individuals, helping them find temporary homes while their owners focus on recovery.

"It's better for animals to be in homes. So we've been doing a lot of connecting people who need a temporary place for their pets with people who have housing that they don't mind fostering for a while until people get back on their feet," Harvilicz said.

Many community members have answered the call to temporarily foster pets -- including some of Harvilicz's clients.

According to the Animal Wellness Centers' Facebook, the "free pet store" is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day at 4053 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey.