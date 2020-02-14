SoCal to see plenty of sunshine this weekend but rain returns next week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is getting a break from the rain this weekend with plenty of sunshine ahead but another storm system is on the way.

When will the next storm hit Southern California?

The next storm system is likely to move into the region by Wednesday, February 12, possibly bringing more rain than before. The storm will likely make its way into the Southland by Wednesday night into Thursday.

The downtown area could see 1 to 2 inches of rain but we could see more, increasing the risk of debris and mudflows.

What will the weather be like Saturday?

Los Angeles and Orange counties Saturday will see a high of around 65 degrees and a low of 39. There will be plenty of sunshine, but there will still be some clouds throughout the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, reaching a high of 64 and a low of 39.

Beaches on Saturday will see sunny, cloudy conditions amid 61-degree temps in the afternoon, dropping to 48 overnight.

The mountains will be partly sunny - a high of 54 and a low of 29 is expected.

The desert areas Saturday will be around 62 degrees in the afternoon and 33 overnight.

