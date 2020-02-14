SoCal to see sunshine Tuesday before a cooling trend moves into the area

Southern California will see sunny skies before a cooling trend moves in.

Southern California will see sunny skies before a cooling trend moves in.

Southern California will see sunny skies before a cooling trend moves in.

Southern California will see sunny skies before a cooling trend moves in.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny skies are expected across some parts of Southern California on Tuesday, followed by a cooling trend throughout the week.

Los Angeles and Orange County will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 72 degrees. The low will be 54. Temperatures will begin to cool starting Wednesday.

The valleys and the Inland Empire will see less heat than the day before, but the high temperature remains in the high 70s. The low will be 52 degrees.

At the beaches, morning clouds will give way to clear skies. The high will be 65 degrees and the low temperature will be 56.

Sunshine is forecasted for the mountains, along with a high temperature of 65 degrees. The low will drop to 32.

In most of the desert areas, the high will reach 82 degrees while the low temperature will be 52. Temperatures will begin to drop Wednesday. The high temperature in Palm Springs will climb to 93 Tuesday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.





Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts