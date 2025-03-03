3.9-magnitude earthquake hits North Hollywood area, with shaking felt across LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shaking was felt across Los Angeles after a 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the North Hollywood area on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 10:13 p.m., according to the USGS. It was reported about 1.4 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood.

A USGS map indicates "light shaking" was felt in Burbank and North Hollywood. Shaking was also felt across a large swath of the Los Angeles area, and in several parts of Orange and Ventura counties, according to the map.

"Too small to definitively assign to any fault, but the closest is the Hollywood fault. Yawn. Nothing much to say about an earthquake in earthquake country," renowned seismologist Lucy Jones posted on social media.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

About 10 miles away, some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry were in the heart of Hollywood after the conclusion of the Oscars ceremony.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not enter its earthquake mode involving a strategic survey by land, air and sea of all districts around the city, said spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

City News Service contributed to this report.