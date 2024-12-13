Controversial billboard in Colton expresses support for suspect in slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione, accused in the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is seeing controversial support online and in a new Colton billboard.

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Prosecutors in New York have started presenting evidence to a grand jury in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Suspect Luigi Mangione remains jailed in Pennsylvania, fighting extradition.

Investigators have already developed evidence that includes fingerprints and shell casings that allegedly match a gun found in Mangione's possession.

Meanwhile there is additional controversy over public support for Mangione expressed online and through fundraising efforts.

One crowdfunding site raised more than $50,000 for his legal defense fund from more than 1,500 donors, ABC News reports.

Another site, GoFundMe, took down a similar effort on its platform, saying it does not allow legal defense funds for violent crimes.

In the Inland Empire, a billboard has gone up declaring "Free Luigi Mangione / He's a Hero."