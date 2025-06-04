Fugitive wanted in 2013 cold case murder in San Fernando Valley is extradited from Mexico

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Mexican national wanted in connection with a 2013 homicide in Arleta has been returned to the United States, the FBI said Tuesday.

Luis Alberto Gutierrez Tejeda, 33, whose last known U.S. address was in Sylmar, was arrested in October 2024 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and had been awaiting extradition, according to FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

Tejeda was wanted for allegedly shooting a man in his car, according to the FBI.

"Once it became known that Tejeda fled the United States, Los Angeles Police Department detectives contacted the FBI's Fugitive Task Force and requested assistance in located and apprehending Tejeda," according to an FBI news release. "Tejeda was escorted by task force members to Los Angeles on Friday and was turned over to the custody of the LAPD."

He was booked at the LAPD's 77thh Street station and is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, according to sheriff department jail records.