Lynwood schools hold special welcome for students still learning English

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It was all smiles for middle and high schoolers of the Lynwood Unified School District.

Students who have moved to the United States in the last three years were welcomed back to school with a special event highlighting diversity.

The students know little-to-no English. The district recognizes that could pose some challenges as they transition to an American school, so they hosted the annual event to break the ice.

"They lose their fear a little bit about starting in a school where they don't understand the language for the most part. Get to know students in the other schools that are in the same position, go a little bit over what is life in the United States like at school," Lynwood Unified English program coordinator Aranzazu Garcia said.

The day started off with breakfast and a presentation with useful tips for navigating daily life at school, followed by bingo and other activities to get to know each other.

"After high school I'm thinking about going to college to be a mechanical engineer. If I don't speak English at all I won't be able to understand what I'm studying," senior Joshua Ponce Garcia said.

Lynnwood Unified offers a dual language immersion program where students receive the state seal of biliteracy after graduating. The goal today was to set the students up for success for the school year ahead.

"We do give them information about school, but it's a day for them. This is all about them and we just want them to feel welcome and be happy and want to come to school. So that's the sense we want to create" Aranzazu Garcia said.

The students left with a pin representing their dual citizenship, a reminder from the district to stay true to themselves and their culture.