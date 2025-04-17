Macadamia nut oil spill shuts down EB lanes of 91 Freeway in Compton after big rig crash

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Several eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway remained shut down in the Compton area hours after a big rig partially overturned and spilled macadamia nut oil across the freeway.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash, but the big AIR7 was overhead and could see the jackknifed big rig as oil poured out onto lanes.

At one point, all lanes were shut down. By Thursday morning, only the two left lanes were opened to drivers, and the rest were expected to remain closed off until at least 6 a.m.

Additional details were not available.