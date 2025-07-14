Machete-wielding man shot by LAPD officer near Crypto.com Arena in downtown, department says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver waving a machete near Crypto.com Arena was shot and injured by a Los Angeles police officer on Sunday morning.

The incident was caught on video by witnesses watching from a nearby high-rise.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. LAPD said the man reportedly threatened a security guard.

When police arrived, LAPD says the man -- armed with a machete -- charged at them. He then got into a black Dodge Challenger, launching a short pursuit.

The man began driving in circles around officers, bumping one of the patrol vehicles before he stopped and exited his car.

"He was still armed with the machete and charged toward officers again, this time resulting in an officer-involved shooting," said Det. Meghan Aguilar with LAPD. "That suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition but receiving medical care."

The machete was recovered at the scene.

The segment of Figueroa Street between Pico Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard is closed for the investigation.