Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles Monterey Park area, USGS says

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Monterey Park area Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Monterey Park area Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Monterey Park area Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Monterey Park area Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Monterey Park area Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported just after 10 a.m. with a depth of about 6 miles.

The shaking was felt in the ABC7 studios in Glendale.

No damages or injuries were reported.