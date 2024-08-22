Researchers looked at over 600 infant and toddler food products sold in the U.S.

Majority of baby foods in US grocery stores may not meet health guidelines, study finds

Majority of baby foods in US stores may not meet guidelines: Study

Majority of baby foods in US stores may not meet guidelines: Study

Majority of baby foods in US stores may not meet guidelines: Study

Majority of baby foods in US stores may not meet guidelines: Study

A new study of common baby foods sampled from grocery stores in the United States found that roughly two-thirds did not meet standards for healthy baby food set by the World Health Organization.

Researchers who led the study, published Wednesday in the journal Nutrients, said parents should be aware that although more convenient, packaged baby food should be eaten in moderation.

When possible financially and practically, kids' diets should consist of whole foods, including grains, fruits and vegetables.

For the study, researchers looked at data on more than 600 infant and toddler food products sold in the top 10 grocery store chains in the U.S.

The products analyzed are intended for children ages 6 to 36 months, according to the study.

Of the more than 600 products, 70% did not meet protein requirements set by the WHO, and 25% failed to meet calorie recommendations.

When it came to sugar content, 44% of products exceeded sugar requirements and 74% contained added sugar or sweeteners, according to the study.

In addition, the study found that all of the products had at least one claim on their packaging that did not meet WHO standards.

Products that came in snack-size packaging were found by researchers to have the lowest nutritional compliance.

"These findings highlight that urgent work is needed to improve the nutritional quality of commercially produced infant and toddler foods in the United States," the researchers wrote.

Emphasis on fresh, whole foods for kids

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that caregivers start to introduce solid foods to infants around 6 months of age.

Infants and toddlers should have no added sugars in their diets, including in drinks, according to the USDA.

As with adults, it's important that kids eat a variety of foods, with an emphasis on foods that are non-processed.

For grains, the USDA recommends that parents and caregivers look closely at ingredient lists for words like "whole wheat flour" and "whole grain."

Vegetables are important to vary and can be served to toddlers and infants in a variety of ways, including roasted, steamed or mashed, according to the USDA.

Fruits can be served to infants and toddlers fresh, frozen or canned, but should also include no added sugar, according to the USDA.

USDA guidelines also say foods high in sodium should be limited for infants and toddlers.