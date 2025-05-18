Street signs honoring Malcolm X unveiled in Leimert Park

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles unveiled street signs dedicated to civil rights activist Malcolm X in Leimert Park.

The unveiling on Saturday, which was in honor of what would've been his 100th birthday, was followed by the 33rd Malcolm X Festival. This year's theme was "Human Rights, By Any Means Necessary."

"He was a truth-teller, unafraid to speak uncomfortable truths and his words (ignited) the Black power movement. His dedication to human rights transcends borders, connecting the American struggle to the global movements for social justice," said L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt.

A five-mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard will now be known as Malcolm X Way.