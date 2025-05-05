Man crashes through front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home, LAPD says

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An intruder drove through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home on Monday afternoon, according to Los Angeles police.

LAPD confirmed that Aniston was home when it happened.

Police said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

The man was taken into custody, though LAPD said it may have been an accident.

The investigation into the incident and the man's potential motive is ongoing.