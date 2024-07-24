Buena Park police searching for man accused of recording woman in Target dressing room

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Buena Park are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say was caught recording a woman in a Target dressing room.

The incident happened Friday, according to an advisory released by the department, which included photos of the suspect.

Authorities say a woman was trying on clothes when she noticed someone had reached under the door and was recording her with a cellphone. The alleged victim confronted the man and chased him out of the store.

The man fled the scene in a car described as a small SUV, similar to a Honda CRV.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (714) 562-3968.