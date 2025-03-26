Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at LA grocery store then punching another woman in chest

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect followed a 32-year-old woman throughout the store, walked up behind her, and "inappropriately grabbed her from behind."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was grocery shopping then punching another woman in the chest.

The incident happened last August at a grocery store in the 2600 block of South Vermont Avenue.

Then, as the suspect was leaving the store, he punched an elderly woman in the chest and took off in a friend's car, police said.

Police released several images of the suspect from the grocery store's surveillance cameras. He's believed to be about 30 years old and was seen wearing a burgundy windbreaker with the words "Wake & Bake" on the back and black-framed glasses.

Los Angeles Police Department

Police believe he took off in a 2-door white sedan with a black hood and a rear spoiler.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"The residents of Los Angeles, our friends and family members, should be free from this behavior," said LAPD Det. Robert Smey, a Southwest Division Sexual Assault Investigator. "I encourage anyone with information about the suspect's identification to come forward."

If you have any information, call LAPD's Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at 323-290-2976.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.