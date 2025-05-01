Man arrested for DUI after crashing SUV into Winnetka pool

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after crashing an SUV into a swimming pool in Winnetka early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. at an apartment complex on Winnetka Avenue and Leadwell Street.

Neighbors heard it all happen and ran over to see if they could help.

"We were just sleeping and we heard a big crash... like boom! And then we jumped over and see that somebody crashed in our pool," one woman said.

Police say a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one in the apartment complex was hurt.