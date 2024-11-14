Suspect on bicycle unsuccessfully attempts 3 separate carjackings at gas stations

Video shows a man on a bicycle unsuccessfully attempt to carjack female drivers at three separate gas stations in the Lincoln Heights area on the same day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New police video shows a man attempt to carjack women on three separate occasions at gas stations in the Lincoln Heights area.

Police are still looking for the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Maurice Latorre, who was seen on videos traveling by bicycle.

The videos show the same suspect approach women at gas stations, sometimes talking to them briefly before trying to force his way into the driver's seat and take their vehicles. In two of those incidents, the women resisted and he eventually gave up and ran away.

In a third incident, the suspect is seen yanking open a car door and pulling the female driver out, then assaulting her. A bystander pulled him off the woman and he fled on his silver bicycle.

The three incidents happened on Nov. 9. The first was at 10:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Broadway; the second at 1:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Broadway and the third at 4:55 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

Police describe Latorre as violent and dangerous and urge people not to approach him. Anyone with information is asked to call Hollenbeck detectives at (323)342-8981 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.