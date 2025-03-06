24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Suspect catches on fire while setting car ablaze in front yard of Corona home

Thursday, March 6, 2025 4:38PM
Suspect caught on fire while setting car ablaze in Corona
Investigators are searching for an arson suspect who they say caught on fire while he was setting a car ablaze in Corona. It was caught on video.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators are searching for an arson suspect who they say caught on fire while he was setting a car ablaze in Corona - an incident that was caught on video.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the front yard of a home on Wakefield Avenue, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Surveillance footage shows the man standing next to a black sedan before flames suddenly erupt. He is then seen catching fire as well before appearing to jump a fence and fleeing the scene while on fire.

The fire destroyed the car and caused some damage to the nearby home.

Authorities believe the suspect got away in a newer model white pickup truck with tinted windows and light-colored rims. Anyone with information is urged to call Corona fire investigators at (951) 736-22-119.

