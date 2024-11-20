Man dead after standoff on church steps with Long Beach police

It appeared that Long Beach officers deployed nonlethal means, including gas canisters and rubber bullets, before the man became unresponsive.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead after a standoff with police on the steps of a church in Long Beach on Tuesday.

The suspect was sitting on the steps of the Iglesia de Cristo Miel on Atlantic Avenue in a standoff with officers for more than half an hour when they opened fire.

It appeared that officers used a combination of rubber bullets and gas canisters. It was not immediately clear if they also used live ammunition.

He curled up on the steps and slowly appeared to lose consciousness. Officers approached and then began performing CPR for several minutes but were unable to revive him.

Long Beach police closed Atlantic Avenue in both directions between 52nd Street and Market Street as the investigation continued.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.