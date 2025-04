Man dead after shot by officers in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead after he was shot by officers in Huntington Park early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Salt Lake Park on Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating.

It's not clear what exactly led up to the shooting, but the suspect was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.