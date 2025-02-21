Man and his dog injured in Long Beach shooting, suspects remain at large

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the dog suffered a gunshot wound to the paw.

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Neighbors were startled awake Tuesday night as multiple gunshots erupted in a quiet Long Beach neighborhood, leaving a man and his dog injured.

"Last night I was sleeping in bed and then four gunshots woke me up and it was pretty quiet after that. But the four shots immediately woke me out of my sleep," said Long Beach resident Rebecca Thompson.

The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. near the corner of Rose Avenue. A man was walking his dog when two men exited in an unknown vehicle and opened fire. The bystander was struck in the lower body and his dog suffered a gunshot wound to the paw.

"Simultaneously it was like boom, boom, boom, boom. I was so tired that I rolled over and went back to sleep. It's really shocking to hear somebody walking by with their dog got shot," said Long Beach resident Quincy Lagrone.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a police officer rushed the injured dog to the Long Beach Animal Emergency hospital. The dog was treated and is expected to recover.

"I work long hours and leave early in the morning and by the time I come back, it's 12 at night. So now I have to be careful walking to my vehicle on my way to work," Lagrone said.

A silver Toyota parked near the corner sustained damage, with shattered glass on the rear and side windows. Police said the two suspects remain at large.

For many residents, the shooting is alarming in a neighborhood that is usually quiet.

"It's definitely concerning because at night time sometimes I'm out here hanging out on the phone so it's definitely worrisome", Thompson said.

The motive for the shooting and suspect information remain under investigation.