Man fatally electrocuted after ending up on Metro Red Line tracks near North Hollywood, LAPD says

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died Saturday on the Metro Red Line tracks in a tunnel between Universal City and North Hollywood and it does not appear he was hit by a train.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a 30-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 2:51 p.m. He died at the scene.

It's believed the man touched the "third rail" and got electrocuted, LAPD said.

He was not a Metro employee and it's unclear how he ended up on the tracks.

"Metro expresses its sympathy for the tragic death that occurred in a cross passage between the North Hollywood and University City stations on the B Line this afternoon," said Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo on Saturday.

"Metro reminds the public to never walk on train tracks and to stand behind the yellow line on all rail station platforms," Ubaldo said. "Please look and listen for trains in both directions and never run to catch the train."

Train service was temporarily affected but has since returned to normal.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.