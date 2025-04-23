Investigation underway after man fatally shot at marijuana clinic in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at a marijuana clinic in Whittier overnight, triggering an investigation.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Telegraph Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they found one person had been shot. That man, who has not been identified, later died at a hospital.

Details about what led up to the deadly shooting were not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.