Man killed after deputy-involved shooting in Loma Linda neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by deputies in a Loma Linda neighborhood.

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed after a deputy-involved shooting in a Loma Linda neighborhood on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 26300 block of Snowden Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a 911 call and then encountered a man. At some point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The Sheriff's Department and police were investigating. A kitchen knife was spotted at the scene.

No deputies were injured.