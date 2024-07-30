Man found dead in Woodland Hills after being stabbed, LAPD says

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead Tuesday morning in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley after being stabbed, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Oxnard Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, identified only as being 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether his death was the result of a homicide was not immediately known, the LAPD said.

Video from AIR7 showed police investigators examining the body under a tree, between the roadway and a cinder block wall.

Winnetka Avenue's southbound lanes were closed as an investigation got underway.