Investigation underway after man found dead in Sun Valley gas station parking lot, police say

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a gas station parking lot in Sun Valley Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the corner of Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards just after 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found a man on the ground bleeding from his head area. He was pronounced dead.

AIR7 was over the scene where a white tent appeared to be covering the victim's body.

Police said it's possible it could turn into a homicide investigation, but additional details, including information on a suspect, were not available.

