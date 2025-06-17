Investigation underway after man found dead in Sun Valley gas station parking lot, police say

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a gas station parking lot in Sun Valley Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the corner of Laurel Canyon and Roscoe boulevards just after 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
They found a man on the ground bleeding from his head area. He was pronounced dead.
AIR7 was over the scene where a white tent appeared to be covering the victim's body.
Police said it's possible it could turn into a homicide investigation, but additional details, including information on a suspect, were not available.
