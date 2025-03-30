Man found in house fire in Pico-Union area dies at hospital

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man discovered by firefighters in a burning two-story home in the Pico-Union area Los Angeles Saturday died at a hospital, authorities said.
Firefighters dispatched at 1:04 p.m. to 1215 S. Westlake Ave. had the fire out in 12 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
"During the primary search, firefighters located and pulled out a gravely injured, approximately 50 (year-old) male victim,'' the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.
The man was rushed by ambulance to a hospital where he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.