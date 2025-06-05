Man found shot and killed in Norwalk; baseball bat and crutches spotted at scene

When first responders arrived to reports of shots fired, they found a man dead in the street, according to the sheriff's department.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead in the street with what appeared to be a baseball bat near him in Norwalk.

AIR7 flew over the scene at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Los Alisos Circle.

According to homicide investigators, a shooting was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a person dead in the street. Crutches were also spotted nearby.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the apparent shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.