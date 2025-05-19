Man hit and killed by vehicle on PCH in Long Beach, fire officials say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly crash involving a naked man unfolded in Long Beach on Sunday night.

AIR7 video shows the scene on Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Fe Avenue. There was damage to the windshield of a nearby car.

Long Beach fire officials said a driver hit a man in his 30s around 9 p.m. The pedestrian was already dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian was not injured.