Man hospitalized after getting shot at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa Del Rey

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot at Dockweiler State Beach in the Playa Del Rey area of Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported at 7:08 p.m. in the 9200 block of East Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles Police Department said.
LAPD said the victim was a 40-year-old man and had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest area.
The victim was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing, according to LAPD. His condition was not immediately known.
Police are working to determine a possible motive. They did not immediately have a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as information becomes available.
City News Service contributed to this report