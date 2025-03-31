Suspects outstanding after running over man following fight in Puente Hills Mall parking lot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for two people who they say ran over another man in a parking lot of the Puente Hills Mall.

The incident happened before 1 a.m. Monday outside of the Round1 Bowling & Arcade. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a fight broke out as a group was leaving the venue.

When it escalated, deputies say the suspects ran over one of the victim's legs. He suffered a broken leg and multiple injuries from the assault, authorities said.

He is expected to be OK.

Descriptions of the suspects and additional details about the incident were not available.