Man critically injured in shooting after allegedly pointing handgun at LAPD officers in Echo Park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An allegedly armed man who police said pointed a handgun at Los Angeles officers was shot by them in Echo Park.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Bellevue Avenue near Coronado Street regarding a man with a mental illness armed with a handgun around 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the man allegedly pointed the gun at officers, they opened fire and struck him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators recovered the weapon at the scene for evidence and continued investigating the location late Monday evening.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

City News Service contributed to this report.

