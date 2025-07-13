Man attacked and killed by 2 pit bulls in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead after being attacked by two pit bulls in the backyard of a home in Lancaster, authorities confirmed.

The attack happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on 22nd Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Details about what led up to the attack were not available.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital where he later died.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies had to shoot one of the pit bulls in the leg, but that dog's condition was unknown.

Four dogs, including puppies, were taken by L.A. County Animal Control.

Video from the scene also shows a woman being taken into custody, and a deputy carrying a small child away from the home before being placed in a patrol vehicle.