Man who killed 2 teens in Seal Beach DUI crash to be released from prison early

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in prison for killing two teenagers in a high-speed DUI crash in Orange County is set to be released early after serving only a fraction of his sentence.

The father of one of the teenagers killed says he's furious that the man sentenced for the crime is being released after serving only three-and-a-half years behind bars.

"Ten years wasn't even enough for the death of our children," Paul Osokin said in an interview with Eyewitness News. "In my personal opinion, the system should work better."

Nicholay Osokin and his girlfriend Anya Varfolomeeva were both killed in a high-speed collision on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach in November 2021. Oscar Anguiano, who was in the country illegally and had been deported before, was sentenced by an Orange County superior court judge to two 10-year prison sentences, to be served concurrently.

But Paul Osokin, the father of Nicholay, said he was recently notified that Anguiano was scheduled to be released early.

"When somebody will get 10 years and get released in three years, it's unspeakable, unbelievable," Osokin said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office released a statement Wednesday on X, blaming Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer for the situation.

"After being deported in 2013, this individual unlawfully re-entered the US & committed heinous crimes. A GOP DA then gave him a plea deal instead of pursuing 2nd-degree murder," the post said. "CDCR will again coordinate with ICE - as they have w/ 10,000+ inmates - to transfer him before release."

Spitzer responded to Newsom's comments by issuing his own statement.

"This was not a plea deal," the statement said in part. "This was a defendant who pled to the Court and was sentenced by a judge under California law, over the objection of Orange County prosecutors, who unsuccessfully argued for the maximum sentence."

A statement by new U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli cast doubt on whether Anguiano will be deported upon his release, as Essayli says the suspect now faces federal immigration charges.

"My office has filed a felony immigration charge against this defendant," Essayli said in a post on X. "He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for 8 USC 1326. If the State of California will not seek the full measure of justice against this individual, the @TheJusticeDepartment will."

Regardless of what eventually happens, Osokin said in his opinion there's something obviously wrong with the system.

"I don't even care about him being illegal or legal," he said. "But he got (a sentence of) 10 years, and he's getting released in three years. It's just unacceptable."

In response to a request for comment, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the following statement:

"CDCR can confirm Oscar E. Ortega-Anguiano, 43, was received from Orange County on June 2, 2022. Consistent with the plea offered by the Orange County DA, he was sentenced to 10 years for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

"He received 334 days of pre-sentence credits for time served locally while awaiting sentencing and is eligible for credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated."