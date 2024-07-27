Man fatally shot near Metro station in Leimert Park, suspect at large, LAPD says

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Friday near the Metro K Line Station in Leimert Park, and the suspect remained at large, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division were called around 12:18 a.m. to 4330 S. Crenshaw Blvd., where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, an LAPD spokeswoman said.

A Metro spokesman said the parking lot where the victim was found is owned by the city's Department of Transportation.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

There was no suspect description.

Detectives were treating the shooting as a homicide, police said.

On Wednesday, a man was stabbed while leaving the Metro B Line station in North Hollywood, the latest in a series of highly publicized violent attacks on or near the Metro system, prompting efforts by the transit agency to bolster safety.

City News Service contributed to this report.