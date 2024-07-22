WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in shooting at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet; 1 person in custody

KABC logo
Monday, July 22, 2024 2:35PM
Man killed in shooting at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet
Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the victim, describing him only as a man between 25 and 30 years old.

One person was taken into custody, but further details weren't released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW