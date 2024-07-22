Man killed in shooting at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet; 1 person in custody

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a fight.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the victim, describing him only as a man between 25 and 30 years old.

One person was taken into custody, but further details weren't released.

The incident remains under investigation.