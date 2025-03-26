Disturbing video shows man hit dog with metal chain inside DTLA apartment building

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. LAPD is investigating after a man was seen on video hitting a dog with a metal chain in a hallway of a downtown L.A. apartment building.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was seen on video hitting a dog with a metal chain in a hallway of a downtown L.A. apartment building.

WARNING: The video above is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

"I think I saw red, I just couldn't believe someone would do this to their pet and so openly in public too," said Terry.

The horrific abuse happened on March 18. Terry was the neighbor that posted the Ring camera footage online. That video instantly went viral.

Terry recounted the ordeal to Eyewitness News exclusively on Tuesday. Her Ring camera was rolling as she confronted her neighbor before calling the police.

"I was told that pets are considered property, and when they prioritize cases, humans always come first and then animal abuses like this, are deprioritized and delayed," Terry said.

She said the abuser just moved in beside her less than two months ago. His callous behavior toward his dog prompted her to look back at her ring camera archive.

"On the fifth of March I found a video of him grabbing the dog and throwing it against the wall," said Terry.

Another video from Feb. 12 captured sounds of distress after the owner and dog walked out of the frame past Terry's door.

"The amount of time that he had beaten this animal, to me is egregious," Terry said. "He is just taking out his anger on this poor dog."

Animal Services is now involved, thanks to Terry's persistence, but she said she's disappointed with the investigation process.

"They were telling me it's hard to prove an animal abuse case because pet owners in California are allowed to discipline their pets, but when you look at the video the dog isn't doing anything that warrants discipline."

The discipline, Terry hopes, will next be for her neighbor.

"I feel that the law needs to intervene to prevent him from owning any further animals," she said.

