Man shot and killed at Chino apartment complex; suspect in custody

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Chino and another man, who knew the victim, was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Riverside Drive around 9:42 a.m. after receiving a call about gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. It's unclear what sparked the shooting but police said "the victim and suspect were known to each other."

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dominguez with the Chino Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 909-334-3124. You can also send an email at cdominguez@chinopd.org.