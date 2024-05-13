WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed at Chino apartment complex; suspect in custody

Police said "the victim and suspect were known to each other" but no other details were released.

KABC logo
Monday, May 13, 2024 9:18PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Chino and another man, who knew the victim, was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Riverside Drive around 9:42 a.m. after receiving a call about gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. It's unclear what sparked the shooting but police said "the victim and suspect were known to each other."

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dominguez with the Chino Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 909-334-3124. You can also send an email at cdominguez@chinopd.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW