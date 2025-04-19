Man shot to death outside donut shop in Van Nuys, gunman at large

LAPD is investigating after a man was shot to death while standing by his vehicle outside a donut shop in Van Nuys.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was shot and killed in a Van Nuys strip mall parking lot and an investigation of the shooting was underway Saturday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the department's Van Nuys Station responded at 12:35 a.m. to the 16000 block of Vanowen Street between Woodley and Gloria avenues regarding a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers learned the victim was standing by his vehicle outside a donut shop when he was approached by two suspects, who fired several shots at him, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. There was no suspect description.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.