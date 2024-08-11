Man fatally shot in the face in South Los Angeles, reportedly during street takeover

One person is dead after being shot in the face, reportedly during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

One person is dead after being shot in the face, reportedly during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

One person is dead after being shot in the face, reportedly during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

One person is dead after being shot in the face, reportedly during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after being shot in the face, reportedly during a street takeover in South Los Angeles, and authorities on Sunday were investigating.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 89th Street and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, only described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, died at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told authorities the deadly shooting happened during a street takeover, but the LAPD couldn't confirm that or if the victim was involved.

Additional details about the incident were not available. Police expect the area to be shut down for the next several hours during the investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

