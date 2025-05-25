Man shot and killed by officers during domestic disturbance call in Fontana, police say

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after being shot by police officers at an apartment complex in Fontana.
Officers with Fontana Police Department responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 9100 block of Date Avenue.
As the apartment door was opened, police say a man pointed a gun at them, and the officers opened fire.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. Fontana PD will also conduct an internal administrative review.