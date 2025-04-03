Investigation underway after man shot and killed at dog park in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway in Venice after someone was shot and killed at a dog park, triggering a search for the gunman.

Shots were fired just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday around the Westminster Dog Park on Pacific Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead in the parking lot. Additional details about what led up to the incident were not available.

The investigation carried over into the morning hours Thursday, and police seemed to hone in on a nearby apartment complex at Pacific and Westminster Avenue. Authorities told Eyewitness News they were waiting on a search warrant to continue the investigation, though it's unclear what it was for.

The shooting suspect was described as a man, but that person has not been arrested.

