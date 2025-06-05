Man shot, wounded by LAPD after allegedly pointing shotgun at officers in Harvard Heights

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who allegedly pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at people and cars in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles was shot and wounded by police Thursday after he aimed the weapon at them.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue to a report of a man with a gun, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Tony Im.

Officers encountered a roughly 30-year-old man with what appeared to be a shotgun, pointing it at vehicles, police said.

"When the officers arrived to the area of the call, they encountered the suspect and gave him commands to surrender, which he refused," according to an LAPD statement. "Multiple 40mm, less-lethal rounds were used, to no effect."

The suspect then "raised his weapon at officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken into custody," according to the LAPD. "Fire department paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries to his hand."

The weapon was recovered. No officers or civilians were hurt.

An LAPD post on X described the shooting location as being at 18th Street and St. Andrews Place, a block from Washington and Western boulevards. The area around Washington and 18th Street would remain closed for several hours as detectives investigated the shooting.