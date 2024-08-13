Man stabbed after trying to stop argument between couple in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who tried to stop an argument was stabbed and critically hurt in North Hollywood.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say a couple was arguing and when a bystander stepped in to help, the male suspect stabbed him. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.