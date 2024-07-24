Search on for suspect after man stabbed in torso at Metro station in North Hollywood

The victim was stabbed in the ribs on the steps at the Metro station in North Hollywood and brought to a local hospital.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the torso at the Metro Red Line station in North Hollywood.

The victim, described as a man in his mid-40s, was stabbed with a knife in the rib area, police said. It happened Wednesday afternoon on the steps leading to the Metro buses. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The suspect was described as a man about six feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds wearing a black helmet and shorts and pedaling a black bicycle.

An update on the victim's condition was not immediately available. The events leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

The stabbing comes as Metro authorities are placing renewed attention on public safety amid a well-publicized rash of violent incidents on the transit system. The agency is planning to create its own police force, rather than rely on outside law enforcement, and take other measures such as cracking down on fare enforcement to bolster security on the train and bus lines.

LA Metro hopes to crack down on fare evasion as key to crime reduction

LA Metro is looking for ways to crack down on fare evaders as a way of stemming more serious crimes on the transit system.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information become available.