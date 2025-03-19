Man stabbed in upper body at Universal City Metro station

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was stabbed in the upper body at the Universal/ Studio City Metro station Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at around 8:15 p.m. at the Metro station located on Lankershim Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and located a male stabbing victim.

AIR7 was over the scene when paramedics loaded the victim into the ambulance. His condition was unknown.

It is not clear what sparked the sudden violence, but eyewitnesses said a man was seen running from the area.

Police officers quickly swarmed the area, but were unable to locate a suspect.

No further details were immediately available.

