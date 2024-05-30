Man throws rocks onto 110 Freeway, causing motorcyclist to crash in DTLA, video shows

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a frightening rock-throwing incident on the 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the 10 Freeway.

Video captured a man, who appears to be homeless, throwing rocks onto the freeway lanes from the shoulder near 23rd Street. A passing motorcyclist appeared to hit a big rock after it was thrown, causing him to lose control and fly off his bike.

Footage shows the motorcycle skidding across the roadway as sparks flew. Moments later, the motorcyclist managed to get up and walk to the side of the road.

At least two other cars were spotted in the same area with apparent flat tires because of the rocks on the road. One of those drivers had just into town from LAX and was in a rental car.

No serious injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. The California Highway Patrol told Eyewitness News they weren't aware of the incident, but they are now looking into it.