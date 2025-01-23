Man, woman from Oregon charged for impersonating firefighters in Palisades Fire zone, officials say

The two allegedly bought a fire truck at auction and illegally entered the Palisades Fire zone.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and a woman from Oregon have been charged after they allegedly bought a fire truck at auction, dressed up like firefighters and illegally entered the Palisades Fire zone.

Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were arrested Saturday after the two claimed to be from the Roaring River Fire Department in Oregon, which deputies learned was not a real agency, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were wearing Cal Fire T-shirts under turnout gear, helmet and had radios in the fire truck.

The two allegedly admitted to being in the evacuation zone on Friday as well.

Eyewitness News learned Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon for criminal mischief and arson.

This comes as law enforcement agencies have reported dozens of arrests since the fires in Palisades and Altadena broke out on Jan. 7.

ABC News contributed to this report.